Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

