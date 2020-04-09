Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

BAC stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 125,251,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,955,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

