Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,220 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $726,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $8,337,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $142.52. 2,658,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,215,891. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

