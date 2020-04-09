Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $8.46 on Thursday, hitting $102.76. 42,052,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,833,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $278.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $1,139,159.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

