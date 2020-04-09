Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $18.16 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 21,968 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 4.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

ABT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.04. 10,464,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,842,158. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.