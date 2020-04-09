Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $844,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

PM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.34. 9,280,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,688,613. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

