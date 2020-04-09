Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Invests $260,000 in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,350,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 373,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,057. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.79. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.