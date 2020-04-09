Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 121.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,074,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,259,271. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

