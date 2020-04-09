Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 104 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,747,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,842. The company has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

