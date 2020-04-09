Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,163,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,729,754. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $199.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

