Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 17,579 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 5.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.26.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 393,088 shares of company stock valued at $126,046,303. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,661,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.01. The company has a market capitalization of $260.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

