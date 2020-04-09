Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 204 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

FB stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.19. 23,518,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,069,722. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

