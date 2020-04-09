Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 3,333 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.71 on Thursday, hitting $201.53. 7,124,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,171,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.26. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.