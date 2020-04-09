Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 662 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

CMCSA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,615,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,581,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

