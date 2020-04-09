Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 700 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,421,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,426. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.