Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.21. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 5,876 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Acura Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.