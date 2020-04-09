Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.21. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 5,876 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Acura Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit