Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.64 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. 80,054,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,700,504. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

