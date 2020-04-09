Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of ALL traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

