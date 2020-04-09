Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.40. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 26,402 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 million and a P/E ratio of -14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

