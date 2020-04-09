Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $1,300.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.17.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,206.57. 2,922,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,890. The company has a market capitalization of $828.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,245.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,314.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

