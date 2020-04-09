American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in American Tower by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after buying an additional 435,781 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

