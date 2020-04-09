American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in American Tower by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after buying an additional 435,781 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit