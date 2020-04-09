Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CPLG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.82. 507,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.70.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.94%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Read More: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.