Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 195,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

