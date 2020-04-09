Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

ARDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

