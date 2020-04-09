Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,650 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,019,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,966. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down from ) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

