Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 473,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.