Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 576 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.46.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,117. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

