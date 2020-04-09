Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after buying an additional 3,399,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,381,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,120,000 after buying an additional 146,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,123,000 after purchasing an additional 112,240 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,380,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 148,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,373. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

