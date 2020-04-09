Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.19. 23,518,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,722. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

