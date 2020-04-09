Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196,013 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 921,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,042. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.