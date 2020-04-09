Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,470 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 20,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded up $8.46 on Thursday, hitting $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,052,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833,386. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $278.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.