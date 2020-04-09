Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,211.45. 2,174,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,055. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $815.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,248.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

