Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,877 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.20. 27,642,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,728,674. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.