Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.76

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $5.03. Bank of Queensland shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 4,007,773 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$7.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (ASX:BOQ)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

