Barclays Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $175.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Shares of FB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,518,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.52 and its 200 day moving average is $193.56. The firm has a market cap of $499.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

