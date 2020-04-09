Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 16.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $62,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,762,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $200.86. 68,233,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,027,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

