Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,501,000 after buying an additional 478,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,927,000 after buying an additional 501,299 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after buying an additional 610,264 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.37. 3,637,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,524. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

