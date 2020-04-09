Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.82. 24,954,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,956,678. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

