Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,920 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9144 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

