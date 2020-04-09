Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $219,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.19. 23,518,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,722. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.52 and its 200 day moving average is $193.56. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Facebook from to in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Facebook from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

