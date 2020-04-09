Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $25.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 133.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,180 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 6.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $25,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.16. 13,717,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.