Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,037,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 1,718,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,376. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49.

