Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $1.81 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $92.22. 2,168,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

