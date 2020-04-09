Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases 2,236 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.99% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 67,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.20. 27,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,025. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

