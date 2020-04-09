Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,880,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $224.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

