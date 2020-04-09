Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 825 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 40,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 615.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 125,251,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,955,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.