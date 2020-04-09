Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

GOOG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,211.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,055. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,248.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

