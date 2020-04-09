Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.28). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 1,242.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS remained flat at $$1.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 282,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,315. The company has a market cap of $50.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

