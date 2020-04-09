Brokerages Set $86.00 Target Price for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Novanta’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $86.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 119,851 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,144 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 149,916 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 721,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. 153,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,071. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

