Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,948.10

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,948.10 and traded as low as $1,330.00. Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at $1,362.50, with a volume of 4,050 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,719.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,945.48. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 million and a P/E ratio of 15.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

